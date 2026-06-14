4,000 plus criminals to be jailed in anti-drug drive soon, says Rajmohan

MADURAI: Emphasising the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards substance abuse, Minister for School Education and Tamil Development Rajmohan on Sunday said a massive crackdown is under way to eradicate the drug menace "root and branch" from the state.
Addressing reporters after inspecting the preparatory work for the government exhibition here, the minister revealed that recent law enforcement actions have led to the arrest of 1,328 offenders. Furthermore, non-bailable warrants have been issued against approximately 2,000 individuals, ordering them to surrender immediately.
"In total, around 4,000-plus criminals involved in drug-related offences will be immediately remanded and jailed," Rajmohan said, adding that narcotics seized over the last five years are being systematically destroyed across various districts. "Achieving a drug-free Tamil Nadu is our ultimate goal under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay," he asserted.
Responding to queries regarding vacant administrative and teaching positions in government schools, the Minister stated that he recently held a comprehensive 45-minute briefing in Chennai with Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to streamline school management. "We discussed student mental health, infrastructure, food quality, model schools, and engaging alumni as ambassadors," he said.
On filling up vacancies, Rajmohan assured that the department is working closely with the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to expedite hiring, while legal routes are being pursued to resolve pending court matters.
Asked about rising instances of cyber-attraction and behavioural issues among students, he said that the State will scale up counselling, confidence-building, and motivational sessions. He emphasised that physical education (PT) periods must not be cancelled under any circumstances across Tamil Nadu schools to ensure students stay physically active and mentally clear.
Rajmohan also clarified his stance on religious and social markers in schools, following criticism from political opponents like BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan. "My statements were misinterpreted. I was referring to external elements instigating caste-based divisions among students through things like coloured friendship bands. Normal practices remain unaffected. I myself went to school sporting 'vibhoothi' and 'kumkum', " he clarified.
Regarding infrastructure projects in Madurai, Rajmohan stated that 80 per cent of the renovation work at the government exhibition site and museum facilities is complete, and the remaining 20 per cent will be finished within a few months. He also expressed his intent to consult with officials to secure funding for a comprehensive, multi-faceted museum in Madurai.