400 trees felled to widen road in Tiruvannamalai: NGO

TIRUVANNAMALAI: PWD minister EV Velu’s pet project under which all nine approach roads to the temple town Tiruvannamalai were upgraded and re-laid has drawn flak as the Green Committee, a voluntary organisation operating in the district, has alleged that nearly 400 trees have been cut and the entire exercise lacks accountability and transparency.

Green Committee president J Senthil Kumar in a letter to the Collector, who is the chairperson of the District Green Committee, an official body, dated Feb 12, 2024, had stated that nearly 400 trees, some of which were more than a century old, were cut discriminately to widen road on the stretch between Tiruvannamalai town and Melchettipattu junction.

Senthil Kumar claimed that the move also lacked transparency and accountability and that despite reaching out to the Tiruvannamalai Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the Highways Department Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE), they were not provided with satisfactory answers or assurances against felling of trees. “It is appalling that many trees slated for felling are situated on the periphery of the marked roads for widening, indicating a disregard for the preservation of existing greenery and ecosystems” the letter stated.

Talking to DT Next, Senthil Kumar said, “In a letter to the Collector dated January 26 we stated that some trees in front of a private engineering college on Tirukoilur road were cut leaving around 10 inches above the ground which reveals that if they had been left alone they could have provided shade and that this oversight by the District Green Committee reflected an utter disregard for environmental considerations and raises concerns about the overall planning and execution of the road widening project.” Photographs shot at the location revealed that while a stump was left on the pavement another tree flourished behind it.

DFO Arul Lal said that road widening was taken up only after permission from the District Green Committee. “The highways department had been ordered to plant 10 saplings for every tree that was cut on the stretch,” he added. On the stump not removed from the pavement, he said it belonged to a dried-up coconut tree and hence it was cut. He said saplings have been planted along the same stretch and are being watered by the highways department.

The Highways Department official concerned was not available for comments as he has been transferred.