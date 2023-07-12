400 MLD desalination plant to be set up in Perur

CHENNAI: A desalination plant with a capacity to treat 400 million liters a day (MLD) of seawater to be constructed at Perur, the foundation will be laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister soon, said municipal administration KN Nehru on Wednesday after laying the foundation along with health minister Ma Subramanian for underground sewer project works and sewage pumping station in Adyar zone. An estimated cost of Rs 6.58 crore has been allocated for the project.

"While 800 MLD of drinking water has been provided for the residential areas in Chennai, from August 2021, 1000 MLD of water is being distributed to 85 lakh people in the city. An additional 250 MLD from Chembarambakkam Lake has also been supplied. The new desalination plant constructed will supply 150 MLD of water for the residents of Chennai city which will be inaugurated by CM soon," stated the minister.

To avoid untreated sewage discharge from the residential area of government farm and Jothiammal Nagar in the water bodies, a sewage pumping station will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.58 crore in Saidapet constituency. Over 3000 people will benefit through the project.

The ministers inaugurated works for laying drinking water pipes for a length of 300 meters in the same locality. The officials are instructed to complete the underground work in a three-month period.

Following this, foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a library in Jothiammal Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh. The health minister said that, based on the requirements of the public in the area, the library will be constructed, and it will be completed within three months.

Chennai mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director R Kirlosh Kumar, ward members and other senior officials were part of the event.