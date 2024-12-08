40 TN fishermen arrested in one week by Lankan navy, says PMK; urges for their release

CHENNAI: Pointing out the arrest of 8 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to take measures to release all the fishermen currently in Sri Lankan prisons.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the fishermen from Rameshwaram were arrested while fishing in their traditional fishing ground. "During the last week, 40 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested. The latest arrest of 8 fishermen occurred even as the families of already arrested fishermen staged a protest yesterday (Saturday)," he added.

Saying that arrests amount to a challenge against the sovereignty of India, Anbumani said that as many as 569 fishermen were arrested in 2024 and 73 boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy. "The central government should ensure the release of 8 fishermen and others. Moreover, central and state governments should take measures to find a permanent solution to the issue," the PMK leader demanded.