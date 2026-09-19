40 percentage of Indian kids will wear specs by 2050, warns Aravind Eye Hospital

The prevalence of myopia among children has increased considerably after the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was just 4% before COVID-19. Within six years, the percentage has increased to 14% among Indian children, which is a serious concern as it will affect their eye health and quality of life,” he said.

Globally, the prevalence of myopia among children in China and Japan has already reached 40%, he said. “But the good news is that it is preventable if children are exposed to sunlight,” said Ravindran.

Aravind Eye Hospital is addressing the issue through its outreach programme in schools. “Regular exposure to natural light significantly reduces the risk of children developing myopia. That is why we insist that school managements and teachers encourage children to spend more time outdoors and take part in sports activities,” said Dr G Nachiar, Director, Aravind Eye Care System.