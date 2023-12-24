40 lakh chlorine tablets will be distributed in four south districts of TN

CHENNAI: More than 40 lakh chlorine tablets from Chennai will be distributed to the residents of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts as the recent rain led to flooding and disrupted the drinking water in the residential areas, said health minister Ma Subramanian at the medical camp in Thoothukudi on Sunday.



Speaking to the reporters, the minister stated that a medical camp has been conducted in these four districts of Tamil Nadu, especially in the flood affected areas. At least 206 government medical camps will be conducted daily, and the camps organized by private hospitals will be there five days a week.

There are mobile camps arranged by the state health department. Based on the requirements of the public, more health camps will be organized.

"As the pipeline, drinking water is repaired and suspended in the residential areas, and the water has been supplied from private tanker lorries and residents are using it from the well. To ensure the water consumed is good quality, 40 lakh chlorine tablets from Chennai will be distributed in the four southern districts of TN, at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. At least 10 tablets will be given to each house, " added Subramanian.

Various equipment at Thoothukudi government hospital has not been functional due to the intense rainfall. At least six teams from Chennai arrived to carry out the repair work. The number of outpatients has increased in recent days and the hospital is expected to return to normalcy at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has conducted 16,000 special monsoon medical camps from June. As many as 8.04 lakh people have benefited. On Saturday, 126 health camps were conducted and 5,076 beneficiaries benefited. Treatment has been given for skin diseases, flu, colds and cough. At least 318 doctors and 635 nurses were involved in the monsoon special medical camps in the capital city.