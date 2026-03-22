40 fall ill after consuming adulterated toddy in TN's Tiruppur, 4 critical

TIRUPPUR: At least 40 people fell ill, with four in critical condition, after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy laced with sedative pills in the Gundadam area of Tiruppur district, police said on Sunday.
The victims, mostly local farm labourers, complained of severe vomiting, dizziness, and fainting shortly after consuming the fermented palm wine from an illegal vending point near a coconut grove on Saturday evening.
According to preliminary investigations, the toddy was allegedly spiked with a cocktail of sedative tablets, often used in psychiatric treatments, to increase its intoxicating effect.
While the sale of unfermented 'Neera' is permitted under specific regulations in the state, the sale of fermented toddy remains illegal in Tamil Nadu.
This has often led to the rise of illicit "shacks" where vendors use harmful additives like alprazolam or chloral hydrate to mimic the strength of high-quality toddy.
Further investigation is underway.