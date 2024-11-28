4 workers injured as iron beam collapses in Madurai

CHENNAI: An iron beam supporting an under-construction bridge at Goripalayam, Madurai, collapsed injuring four construction workers who were working on Wednesday night.

According to Daily Thanthi, the beam, which was part of the connecting bridge being built on Palam Station Road, fell about 200 feet, causing serious injuries to the workers.

The injured construction workers were immediately rescued and admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

The Sellur police have registered a case in connection with this incident and are investigating.