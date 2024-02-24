4 TNSTC buses confiscated in Kovai for delay in compensation payment

COIMBATORE: Four Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were confiscated on court orders for failing to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of an accident victim.

According to the prosecution, Kandasamy, an electrician from Jadayampalayam near Mettupalayam was walking along Mettupalayam-Annur Road around 8pm on August 14, 2015, when an Ooty-bound TNSTC bus from Erode ran over him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Thereafter Kandasamy’s wife Krishnaveni moved the Mettupalayam subordinate court seeking compensation.

On hearing the case, the court issued an order on February 10, 2023 directing the transport corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh.

However, the TNSTC delayed in implementing the court orders.

Based on the directions of the magistrate, a team of advocates visited the Mettupalayam bus terminus and confiscated four buses, which were bound to Theni, Virudhu Nagar and Kodaikanal.