4 Tamil Nadu squash players to get Rs 30 lakh purse

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Thursday (October 1) announced cash awards for state squash players.
Joshna Chinnappa, Shamina Riyas, Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh, who won bronze medals at the Asian Games.
He said the State government would give Rs 30 lakh each to the four players in recognition of their achievement.
The duo of Joshna and Senthilkumar lost (2-1) 11-10 2-11 11-10 after an intense three gamer at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.
It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.
With PTI inputs...