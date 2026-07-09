Tamil Nadu

4 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Somalia repatriated

The Indian High Commission in Kenya arranged for their repatriation. In a social media post, the High Commission said the four fishermen had been stranded in Lasqoray, Somalia, and they are flying back to India
Four fishermen who were stranded in Lasqoray
Four fishermen who were stranded in Lasqoray
Updated on

NAIROBI: Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had been stranded in Somalia, are flying back to India on Wednesday.

The Indian High Commission in Kenya arranged for their repatriation. In a social media post, the High Commission said the four fishermen had been stranded in Lasqoray, Somalia, and they are flying back to India.

"The Mission remained in constant touch with the fishermen and their families from the time the matter was brought to its notice, facilitating their safe return," the Indian High Commission said on X.

fishermen
TN fishermen
Somalia
Indian High Commission
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