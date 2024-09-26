4 Tamil Nadu districts likely to receive rains for next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday announced that possibility of rain in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

According to the weather department, moderate rain may occur at a few places in Southern and Northern parts of Tamil Nadu today (26.09.2024) due to the variation in the speed of the western wind.

Accordingly, rain is expected in Ramanathapuram, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts for the next three hours.