Begin typing your search...

    4 Tamil Nadu districts likely to receive rains for next 3 hours

    According to the weather department, moderate rain may occur at a few places in Southern and Northern parts of Tamil Nadu

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Sept 2024 12:11 PM GMT
    4 Tamil Nadu districts likely to receive rains for next 3 hours
    X
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday announced that possibility of rain in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

    According to the weather department, moderate rain may occur at a few places in Southern and Northern parts of Tamil Nadu today (26.09.2024) due to the variation in the speed of the western wind.Regional Meteorological Centre,RMC,rains,rains in Tamil NaduRegional Meteorological Centre,RMC,rains,rains in Tamil Nadu

    Accordingly, rain is expected in Ramanathapuram, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts for the next three hours.

    Regional Meteorological CentreRMCrainsrains in Tamil Nadu
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick