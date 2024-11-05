4 suffer vision loss, 300 hospitalised due to firecrackers accident in Madurai

CHENNAI: The bursting of firecrackers, in view of Deepavali, has resulted in four children losing their eyesight, and more than 300 people were hospitalised in Madurai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the children's eyes had to be removed due to severe injuries.

Additionally, 10 more people suffered eye injuries and were admitted for treatment.

The report added that the accidents occurred between October 31 and November 3.

Accidents continue to occur despite conducting awareness programs and issuing safety guidelines by several departments, including the Fire and Rescue Services.