4 students walk out of homes in Coonoor citing parental pressure to study well

COIMBATORE: Four Class 10 students went missing from their house in Coonoor on Monday. According to police, the students, all aged 15, had gone to school, but did not return home.

In a letter written by one of the students, he claimed to have left the house as his parents are scolding him to study well. He also asked his parents not to search.

Based on a missing complaint, the Kolakombai police have formed special teams to search for the boys. “Some people had seen the boys wandering around in the Selas area at night. As there is a possibility of them to have gone outstation, the police stations in neighbouring districts were informed to look out for the missing students,” said a cop.