4 Sri Lankans reach Arichalmunai

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 July 2023 9:23 PM GMT
MADURAI: Four Sri Lankan refugees of a family landed at Arichalmunai sandbar near Dhanushkodi on Monday.

The Coastal Security Group found the Lankan refugees, who sailed across from economic crisis stricken Sri Lanka by a boat and reached Tamil Nadu in clandestine manner, seeking asylum.

They lived in Vavuniya, Sri Lanka, sources said. The refugees are M Prateep (36) of Thavasikulam, his wife Mery (36) and their daughters Krithika (7) and Krishmika (4). Later, they were taken to Mandapam camp.

