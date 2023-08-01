4 Sri Lankans reach Arichalmunai

MADURAI: Four Sri Lankan refugees of a family landed at Arichalmunai sandbar near Dhanushkodi on Monday.

The Coastal Security Group found the Lankan refugees, who sailed across from economic crisis stricken Sri Lanka by a boat and reached Tamil Nadu in clandestine manner, seeking asylum.

They lived in Vavuniya, Sri Lanka, sources said. The refugees are M Prateep (36) of Thavasikulam, his wife Mery (36) and their daughters Krithika (7) and Krishmika (4). Later, they were taken to Mandapam camp.