4 persons held for poaching wild deer in Bhavanisagar forest range

COIMBATORE: Four persons were arrested for poaching a wild deer in Bhavanisagar forest range in Erode.

A team of front line staff led Bhavanisagar Forest Ranger N Sivakumar were on routine patrol in Kothamangalam reserved forest area on Monday, when they spotted four persons roaming around in a suspicious manner.

They were secured and found them to be in possession of nylon nets.

Further inquiries revealed that the four persons Chinnasamy, 44 and Karthikeyan, 21 from Sathyamangalam,

Sathish Kumar, 23 and Venkatesh, 28 from Tirupur had poached a deer using the net.

The staff then seized the net along with deer meat and arrested the four persons.

They were produced in a court and lodged in Gobichettipalayam sub-jail.