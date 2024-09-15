4 of family die, 12 hurt in mishap near Devakottai

MADURAI: Four of a family were killed and twelve others injured in a tragic accident near Devakottai Bypass Road in Sivagangai district on Saturday.

The mishap occurred at Markandeyanpatti at around 12.30 pm, when a car, in which the deceased victims were travelling, collided with a van.

The deceased victims have been identified as Paul Daniel (38) of Annanagar, Thanjavur, his daughters- Susanrema (10) and Helen (7) and his relative Michael (63). The victims died on the way to hospital.

They were travelling from Thanjavur to attend a function at his relative’s house near Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, sources said.

Sivagangai Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, after inquiring, said the car driver could have fallen asleep when the accident happened.

There were no brakemarks and the van proceeding from the other side was right on track. In thThe mishap occurred at Markandeyanpatti at around 12.30 pm, when a car, in which the deceased victims were travelling, collided with a van.The mishap occurred at Markandeyanpatti at around 12.30 pm, when a car, in which the deceased victims were travelling, collided with a van. wake of the accident, the victims were taken to Devakottai Government Hospital.

One of the injured victims, a male passenger in the van, suffered head injuries. He was referred to Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital.

Two other victims including a woman were admitted as in-patients. None of the victims was found to have a fracture. The condition of the victims is stable.

Further, the SP said four women and five men, who suffered minor injuries, were treated as outpatients. Based on a complaint, Devakottai Taluk police have filed a case.