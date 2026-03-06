4 new trains, including a Amrit Bharat announced, for Tamil Nadu

The approval was communicated by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letter to the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, on Saturday.

According to the detailed plan, the newly approved services include the 16619/16620 Podanur - Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express, which is set to provide faster and more comfortable long-distance travel between Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.