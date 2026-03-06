4 new trains, including a Amrit Bharat announced, for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance rail connectivity in southern India, the Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of several new train services, including a new Amrit Bharat Express service, along with additional stoppages and increased frequencies.
The approval was communicated by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letter to the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, on Saturday.
According to the detailed plan, the newly approved services include the 16619/16620 Podanur - Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express, which is set to provide faster and more comfortable long-distance travel between Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.
In addition to the Amrit Bharat service, the railways have greenlit the introduction of the 16707/16708 Mangaluru - Tirunelveli Express, alongside two new MEMU and passenger rail services to boost local connectivity: the 66623/66624 Palakkad - Pollachi MEMU and the 56835/56836 Mayiladuturai - Karaikkudi Passenger.
Addressing public demands for better access, the ministry has also approved new stoppages for key trains. The 16621/16622 Mangaluru Central - Rameswaram Express will now halt at Tirur, Udumalaipettai, and Paramakkudi stations. Similarly, the 16103/16104 Tambaram - Rameswaram Express will make an additional stop at Panruti station.
Furthermore, the frequency of several passenger trains is being enhanced to serve commuters better. The 56831/56832 Tiruchchirappalli - Karaikkudi Passenger and the 56833/56834 Karaikkudi - Virudunagar Passenger will be upgraded from six days a week to daily service. The 20601/20602 MGR Chennai Central - Bodinayakkanur Express will also see its frequency increased from tri-weekly to six days a week.