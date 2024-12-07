4 Myanmar fishermen held for crossing International Maritime Boundary Line

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard apprehended four Myanmar fishermen from crossing the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) on Saturday and handed them over to Coastal Security Group.

The fishermen were later taken to Chennai to be produced before the court on Sunday.

Sources said that while fishermen from Akkaraipetti were fishing 41 nautical miles off Nagapattinam on November 6 late hours, they found a traditional Myanmar boat made of bamboo.

The fishermen went near the particular boat where four persons were speaking sign language to the fishermen and they appealed for food. The Akkaraipettai fishers distributed food they had and passed on the information to the Coastal Security Group.

Based on the information, the Coastal Security Group alerted the Indian Coast Guard. Subsequently, a team comprising Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Security Group personnel from Nagapattinam and Karaikal went to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The persons on the Myanmar boat showed the country flag to confirm their nationality.

They also spoke to the personnel through sign language and said that they drifted on to the Indian sea due to heavy wind.

Subsequently, the Indian team seized their boat, apprehended all four fishermen and reached shore on Saturday at around 11 am.

Upon reaching the shore, they were taken to the Coastal Security Group base at Nagapattinam and conducted an inquiry in which the fishermen were identified as Kyui Aung (58), Aung Tsang (23), Vin Zaw (48) and Tan Zo (45).

Later, they were arrested on charges of crossing IMBL and were taken to Chennai to be produced before the Court on Sunday.