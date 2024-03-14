4-member gang arrested for thefts on trains in Cuddalore

TIRUCHY: Cuddalore railway police along with RPF arrested four-member gang, which was involved in thefts on Uzhavan Express, and recovered valuables and vehicles from the quartet on Wednesday.

In the wake of largescale complaints of theft on trains, a team of security personnel from Tiruchy railway division constantly monitored movements of people on moving trains and detained three suspects at Nellikuppam railway station and took them to the Cuddalore railway police station. The arrested trio was identified as K Sittrasan (22) and A Honest Raj (24) both from Puthu Theru in Chollavalli, Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district and K Raju (22) from Mariamman Kovil street, Nellikuppam, Cuddalore.

The recovered valuables

The trio confessed to their involvement in theft of baggage of passengers on several coaches of Chozhan Express on February 21. The suspects further said that they disposed the bags and other articles at some remote places along the railway tracks after taking the valuables.

During further inquiries, the trio informed the railway team that one more person, Manikadan (24) from Thideer Kuppam, was also part of their gang.

Subsequently, police arrested the fourth accused and recovered 12.5 sovereigns of jewels, four mobile phones and a two wheeler from his possession. The accused were lodged in the prison under judicial custody till March 27.