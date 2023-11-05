4 Mayiladuthurai fishers hurt in attack by Lankans

NAGAPATTINAM: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were injured in an alleged ‘’attack’’ by a group of Sri Lankan fishermen when they were fishing at mid-sea early on Saturday.

According to Fisheries officials, the fishermen hailing from the Pudupettai coastal hamlet in Tharangambadi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district ventured into the sea in a fibreglass boat on Friday.

When engaged in fishing on high seas, several nautical miles south-east of Kodiakkarai coast, the Lankan fishermen confronted Tamil Nadu fishers.

The Sri Lankans assaulted TN fishermen and robbed GPS gadgets, and fishing nets and caught them and sped in their boat, the officials said.