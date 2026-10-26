4 launch pads to be ready by 2029: ISRO chairman

He stated that the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport facility would feature crucial infrastructure such as integration buildings, launch pads, rail-track systems, telemetry, tracking, and command systems. However, he did not elaborate on the other three proposed launch pads.

“ISRO plans to conduct the first uncrewed Gaganyaan test within the next two months, followed by two subsequent uncrewed tests before the crewed mission,” he added. “These tests will evaluate environmental control, safety systems, crew escape mechanisms, and module interiors under varying pressure, temperature, and humidity conditions.”

ISRO has successfully conducted approximately 8,000 ground-based experiments for the mission, and four astronaut-designates are currently undergoing specialised training. Narayanan revealed plans for Chandrayaan-5, a collaborative lunar mission with Japan’s space agency featuring a 350-kg rover designed to conduct 100 days of surface experiments.