4-laning of Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam NH nears completion; Collector orders safety measures, amenities

TIRUCHY: As the Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam National Highway project undertaken to the tune of Rs 1,905.37 crore covering 55.5 km stretch is nearing completion, the Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi inspected the stretch on Thursday and asked the officials to ensure adequate facilities to the public for smooth flow of traffic.

The four-laning of NH 45 A which covers the villages of Ananthamangalam, Thirukadayur, Vellakulam and Narayananpillai Chavadi in Tharangambadi taluk and Sembathaniruppu and Karaimedu in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district.

According to officials, the Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam section of the National Highway is a part of the East Coast Road from Chennai to Kanniyakumari which would have an enhanced connectivity with the ports in Chennai, Thoothukudi, Puducherry and Cuddalore. Since the stretch has access to educational institutions, pilgrim centres and heritage places, four-laning would be very useful to the locals as well as long-distance travellers. Apart from reducing travel time, the project has avenue plantations along the roadside to reduce air pollution and reduce carbon footprints.

On Thursday, the Mayiladuthurai district Collector AP Mahabharthi inspected the road at Sirkazhi and asked the officials to ensure service lanes and speed bumps in the stretch. The Collector also asked the officials about the efforts initiated to prevent accidents and asked whether adequate safety measures including the installation of sign boards are available.

NHAI project officer S Sakthivel, revenue officials and others accompanied the collector.