4 lakh voters added across State after SIR purge

According to the draft electoral roll released across the State on Thursday, Tamil Nadu has a total of 5,77,46,618 voters. Of these, 2.95 crore are women and 2.82 crore are men, while 7,892 voters belong to the third gender category.

Despite having 16 Assembly constituencies, Chennai district has 29.14 lakh voters. In comparison, neighbouring Tiruvallur district, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, has 32.39 lakh voters. Chengalpattu district, which has seven Assembly constituencies, has 23.26 lakh voters.

According to the draft roll, Sholinganallur Assembly constituency has the highest electorate in the State, with 5.58 lakh voters. Harbour constituency in Chennai district has the lowest electorate, with 1.20 lakh voters.