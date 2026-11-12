4 lakh voters added across State after SIR purge

CHENNAI: More than 10 lakh voters have been added to the State's electoral rolls since the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was completed, with around four lakh names added after the Assembly elections.
According to the draft electoral roll released across the State on Thursday, Tamil Nadu has a total of 5,77,46,618 voters. Of these, 2.95 crore are women and 2.82 crore are men, while 7,892 voters belong to the third gender category.
Despite having 16 Assembly constituencies, Chennai district has 29.14 lakh voters. In comparison, neighbouring Tiruvallur district, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, has 32.39 lakh voters. Chengalpattu district, which has seven Assembly constituencies, has 23.26 lakh voters.
According to the draft roll, Sholinganallur Assembly constituency has the highest electorate in the State, with 5.58 lakh voters. Harbour constituency in Chennai district has the lowest electorate, with 1.20 lakh voters.
In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said special camps would be conducted at all polling stations on November 21, 22 and 29 as part of the Special Summary Revision process. At these camps, voters can submit applications to include, delete, or modify names in the electoral roll.
She also said electors could apply online through the Election Commission's website, voters.eci.gov.in, or the ECINET mobile application.