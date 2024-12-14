4 killed in separate accidents in Namakkal, Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Four persons including a four-year-old boy died in separate accidents in Namakkal and Coimbatore districts on Friday.

The police said C Sakthivel (28), from Nilakottai in Dindigul, was returning in his load van laden with flowers from Hosur, along with M Nagaraj (21), and S Vignesh, when the accident happened around 2 am, on Friday.

“Their vehicle rammed into a lorry, bound to Namakkal from Attur in Salem, on its rear, on Salem-Namakkal National Highways.

In the impact collision, both Nagaraj and Vignesh died on the spot while Sakthivel was admitted to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital with severe injuries,” police said.

An inquiry is under way by the Nallipalayam police.

In another incident, Asha (41), wife of Yogarathinam from Kulathupalayam in Tirupur, and her daughter Aswathy (21), sons Abileshwaran (15), and Anoop Raja (4), were heading to a temple in Kerala, in a hired car driven by Vimal Raj (35), when the mishap happened on Friday early morning.

While nearing Pappathi Pallam near Anaimalai in Coimbatore, the driver lost control and the car rammed into a coconut tree along the roadside.

The police said Asha and Anoop Raja died on the spot and Abileshwaran suffered severe injuries, while others escaped unhurt. The police said the boy had been admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital. The Anaimalai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.