4 Killed in accidents near Vandavasi

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four persons were killed in two accidents which occurred near Vandavasi in the early hours of Wednesday.

In the first accident Ramesh (40) and daughter Thilakashana were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding collided head on with Vandavasi-bound TNSTC bus near Cheyyar. Wife Priya (35) was admitted to the Kancheepuram GH while Cheyyar police are investigating.

In the second accident Ilavarasan (38) of Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district was returning home after attending a family function at Vandavasi with wife Meenakshi and children Prashantini (5) and Praveen (4) when the car Ilavarasan was driving went out of control and capsised resulting in Praveen being killed on the spot.

Ilavasrasan succumbed on the way to hospital, while Prashantini was admitted to Chengalpattu GH. Meenakshi escaped with minor injuries. Kil Koungalur police registered a case.