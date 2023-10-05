4 killed, 4 hurt in cracker godown blast

TIRUCHY: Four persons died on the spot while four others sustained severe injuries after a country crackers unit godown exploded at Thillaiyadi village near Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of workers and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of the four deceased. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to ensure high-quality treatment to the four persons who were injured.

Ramadass FireWorks owned by Mohan from Thillayadi village used to manufacture crackers for the local weddings and other major events in the locality.

Since the Deepavali festival is fast approaching, these locally made crackers have high demand across the Mayiladuthurai and the adjacent districts, and the workers in the fireworks firm have been busy making crackers for the past few days.

On Wednesday, eight workers involved in making crackers were stocking them in the godown, and at around 3.30 pm, there was a sudden explosion in which four persons died and the bodies were scattered across the venue in the incident.

As the noise of the explosion was heard at a distance about 5 km from the locality, people ran to the spot and commenced the rescue operation.

By that time, the fire and rescue personnel Tharangambadi and Poompuhar reached the spot joined the operation, and doused the fire in the godown.

The rescue team retrieved the bodies strewn across the location and sent them to the Mayiladuthurai GH. The deceased were identified as Manickam from Kidanggal village near Tharangambadi, Madan, Mahesh, and Ragavan all from Moovalur village near Mayiladuthurai.

Meanwhile, the team rescued four persons including Pakkirisamy, Masilamani and Mariappan who were rushed to the Nagapattinam GH where they have been undergoing treatment.

The SP K Meena and revenue officials visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The SP also inspected the incident spot and ordered the officials to seal the entire venue to prevent public movement.

In the meantime, the Tharangambadi police registered a case against the owner Mohan under various sections and arrested him. Further investigations are in progress.