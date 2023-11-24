4 including woman moneylender held for harassing 42-yr-old man in Nellai

MADURAI: Four persons including a woman moneylender were arrested in Tirunelveli on charges of harassing a 42-year old man of Krishnapuram near Sivanthipatti in the district.

All the four persons trespassed into the house of the victim identified as Cruz Alexander, who borrowed Rs 9.5 lakh from Gayathri, one of those arrested, from Anna Nagar in Chennai, sources said on Thursday. Investigations by Sivanthipatti police revealed that Gayathri demanded Alexander to pay the money she lent, but Alexander sought more time.

However, the accused including Gayathri, who with the aid of Umer (42), Lathif (39) and Siyabudeen (41) broke into the victim’s house on November 21 through back door and reprimanded him for delaying payment. The gang then took away three cars along with the victim, cash of Rs 1 lakh, two cell phones, Aadhaar card, ration card, PAN card, ATM card and voter ID card from the house.

The gang then threatened Alexander before obtaining his thumb impression on a blank document and dropped him in the middle of the road near Sattur, Virudhunagar district, sources said.