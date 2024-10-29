Begin typing your search...

    4 held in Thoothukudi for illegal cracker production

    A team of Eppodumvendran police led by Inspector Murugan while patrolling, conducted a search in a poultry farm owned by Karthik.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2024 8:03 AM IST
    4 held in Thoothukudi for illegal cracker production
    X

    Representative Image

    MADURAI: Four men were arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with producing crackers illegally. The accused have been identified as K Karthik (27) of Arungulam village, Eppodumvendran, Thoothukudi district, Karuppasamy (38) and P Sathish Kumar (27) of Elayirampannai, Virudhunagar district and L Pradeep Kumar (29) of Uthamapalayam, Theni district, sources said on Monday.

    A team of Eppodumvendran police led by Inspector Murugan while patrolling, conducted a search in a poultry farm owned by Karthik.

    The search revealed that crackers were being made illegally. The team then seized raw material including quantities of sodium, sulphur and aluminium powder and a van used for transporting such crackers.

    ThoothukudiIllegal crackersDeepavali
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick