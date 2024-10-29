4 held in Thoothukudi for illegal cracker production

MADURAI: Four men were arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with producing crackers illegally. The accused have been identified as K Karthik (27) of Arungulam village, Eppodumvendran, Thoothukudi district, Karuppasamy (38) and P Sathish Kumar (27) of Elayirampannai, Virudhunagar district and L Pradeep Kumar (29) of Uthamapalayam, Theni district, sources said on Monday.

A team of Eppodumvendran police led by Inspector Murugan while patrolling, conducted a search in a poultry farm owned by Karthik.

The search revealed that crackers were being made illegally. The team then seized raw material including quantities of sodium, sulphur and aluminium powder and a van used for transporting such crackers.