4 held in Nellai for possession of illegal gun, 6 bullets

MADURAI: Four persons were held in Tirunelveli district on charges of illegal possession of a gun. Acting on a tip off, a special team of police conducted vehicle checks in some parts of Ambasamudram on Thursday night and caught the accused.

Intercepting a suspicious car, the police checked the vehicle and found the weapon inside. The revolver with six rounds of bullets was seized. Initially, two persons including S Mayakrishnan (38) from Anaikulam village, Tenkasi district and his friend S Palaniraj, hailing from Ayakudi, were arrested.

Investigations revealed that the duo were realtors and were also engaged in selling used cars. They were said to have bought the revolver from Peeran (53) from Munnar in Kerala and were said to be planning to sell the gun. R Sivalingam (44) of Kadayanallur, Tenkasi district was said to have brokered a deal for buying the gun.