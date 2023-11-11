4 held in B’luru for abducting Salem boy

COIMBATORE: Four persons were arrested by Salem police on Friday for abducting a 10-year-old boy after his father allegedly failed to honour a commitment to sell-off his son.

According to the police, the gang kidnapped they boy when he was alone with his 13-year-old sister by barging into their house at Kanjanaickenpatti near Omalur in Salem on Thursday. The boy’s father Venkatachalam (38), an auto driver, informed Theevattipatti police on spotting his son being kidnapped in a car.

A special police team found the car to be heading towards Bengaluru and alerted their counterparts in the neighbouring state. Based on the tip-off, the Madiwala police managed to intercept the kidnapper’s car and rescued the boy. By then the Tamil Nadu police, who were on a chase, arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody, bringing them back to Salem.

Inquiries revealed that Venkatesh (46) from Telangana, who runs a dyeing unit in the state, had sought the help of his three workers Rajkumar, Dinesh and Gopi to buy a child as he didn’t have one. They approached Venkatachalam, who agreed to sell-off his son and got Rs 1.5 lakh for the deal.

According to police, Venkatachalam delayed handing over his son despite several reminders, because of a change in mind. It is alleged that Venkatesh then hired his workers to abduct the boy. All the accused were arrested and further inquiries are on.