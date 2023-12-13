4 held for killing former PMK leader

TIRUCHY: A former PMK functionary from Tiruchy was hacked to death in his office on Monday night by a gang of five masked men. Police on Tuesday arrested four of them. A search was on for the one who escaped.

Prabu alias Prabakaran (45), was PMK trader union Tiruchy secretary and was sacked from the party recently after being involved in a series of cases. On Monday around 9 45 pm, a five-member masked gang came to his office at Officers Colony in Puthur and attacked him with lethal weapons in which he sustained severe head injury and died on the spot.

On information, a police team led by Deputy Commissioner Anbu rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. The police secured the CCTV footage and commenced a search for the gang.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, police arrested Lakshmanan (38) from Mela Ambikapuram, Riyas Rajesh (24) from Bharathiyar Street in Ariyamangalam, Rajesh Pilot (28) from Mahadevapuram in Thanjavur and Basheer (29) from Kamatchiamman Temple Street in Ariyamangalam who surrendered before the Tiruverumbur police. The four were being interrogated. A search was on for Appu alias Hari Krishnan who was absconding.

It may be noted that the deceased Prabu had several cases pending against him across the state. He was also being interrogated by the special team investigating the murder of KN Ramajayam, industrialist and brother of Minister KN Nehru.