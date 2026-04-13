4 from Chennai die in accident near Ettayapuram, two injured

THOOTHUKUDI: Four persons, including a couple from Chennai, died after a car rammed into a stationary lorry on the Tuticorin-Madurai National Highway near Ettayapuram on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Bhaskaran (45), his wife Vanitha (37), their relative Vasanthi (40), and the car driver Palani (45). All four died on the spot.
Bhaskaran, a resident of Kolathur, Chennai, had travelled with his family members, including daughter Sandhya (15) and Pradeep Kumar (13), to Tiruchendur on April 11. After visiting Tiruchy and other places, they had darshan at the Tiruchendur temple and were returning home.
At around 2.30 pm, when the car was passing Kottur Vilakku near Ettayapuram, it rammed into the rear of a lorry parked on the roadside.
On receiving information, Ettayapuram police inspector Manikandan and a team rushed to the spot and rescued the injured Sandhya and Pradeep Kumar. They were admitted to the Ettayapuram Government Hospital and later referred to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for further treatment.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Kovilpatti Regional Transport Officer Girija and Vilathikulam DSP Sundarapandiyan visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.
Ettayapuram police registered a case and are inquiring with the lorry driver, Subramanian, a resident of Muthukrishnaperi near Alangulam in Tenkasi district.