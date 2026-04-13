4 from Chennai die in accident near Ettayapuram, two injured

The deceased were identified as Bhaskaran (45), his wife Vanitha (37), their relative Vasanthi (40), and the car driver Palani (45). All four died on the spot.

Bhaskaran, a resident of Kolathur, Chennai, had travelled with his family members, including daughter Sandhya (15) and Pradeep Kumar (13), to Tiruchendur on April 11. After visiting Tiruchy and other places, they had darshan at the Tiruchendur temple and were returning home.

At around 2.30 pm, when the car was passing Kottur Vilakku near Ettayapuram, it rammed into the rear of a lorry parked on the roadside.