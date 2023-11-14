4 friends die on Deepavali as car rams tree in Erode

COIMBATORE: Four persons died and one critically injured after their car crashed into a tree near Sathyamangalam in Erode on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified by police as S Keerthiveldurai (27), a temple priest, R Mayilanandan (27), a textile firm labourer in Tirupur, Poovarasan (27), a software professional and his brother Ragavan (25), a cab driver.

Police said Ilayaraja, who was behind the wheels of a car, was critically injured and has been admitted to hospital. They all were friends since school days and had come to their village near Sathyamangalam to celebrate Deepavali.

After firing crackers, the five friends had gone to Shenbagapudur to have tea in a car past midnight. While returning, Ilayaraja lost control of the vehicle in a sharp turn and crashed into a tamarind tree. In the impact of the mishap, Keerthiveldurai, Mayilanandan and Poovarasan died on the spot, while Ragavan succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital and Ilayaraja is under treatment. The Sathyamangalam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Ward councillor, his toddler dead

In another mishap in Tirupur, Santhosh Kumar (27), a ward councillor from Chettipalayam Town Panchayat and his six-month old baby Kajal died, while his wife Indumathi (23) is severely injured after a car rammed from behind their car in Tirupur past midnight on Sunday. The family was bound to Erode on Coimbatore- Salem By-pass Road, Five others, who were in another car suffered minor injuries and were also admitted in hospital. Further probe is on.