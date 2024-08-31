4 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am

Begin typing your search...

    The weathermen issued the forecast after a depression formed over Bay of Bengal

    CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is likely in Tiruvallur, Tirupur, Theni and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said in a weather update on Saturday.

    The forecast was issued after a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, said a Thanthi TV report. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify as it progresses over the midwest and adjacent areas, said the bulletin.

    Chennai and its surroundings recorded heavy rains on Friday night.

