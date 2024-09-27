4 die, 15 injured as minibus overturns in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Four people were killed and 15 others were injured when a minibus lost control and overturned in Virudhunagar district.

The incident occurred when the bus was proceeding from Mamsapuram to Srivilliputhur around 8 am on Friday.

Around 30 people were travelling in the bus including students and workers in the town.

The bus driver lost his control and rolled into a ditch on the left side of the road.

Upon the information, the police and fire department rushed to the spot and rescued the injured people.

Following the tragic incident, people staged a protest demanding the widening of the road and the operation of additional buses from Srivilliputhur to Mamsapuram.