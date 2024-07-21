4 copper nails excavated at Porpanaikottai, more may be found

TIRUCHY: In a significant discovery, copper nails were found in the ongoing excavation site at Porpanaikottai in Pudukkottai district on Saturday when digging was taken up as a part of the phase II excavation, that was kick-started on June 18 by Chief Minister MK Stalin via video conferencing.

According to T Thangadurai, Director, Porpapanaikottai excavation, the phase II site is located at the south of the inner palace enclosure and three trenches where there were brick floors were found in trench B21. The official said that yet another brick platform was exposed at the southeast corner having a size of 280 cm length and 218 cm width. “Within 24 days of excavation for phase I, we could get as many as 424 antique items including glass beads, glass bangles, iron and copper objects”, he said.

Phase II excavation has been going on for the past 26 days at the excavation site and as many as four copper nails were found in trench A 22 while one copper nail was unearthed at trench C20, each weighing three grams with a specification of 2.3 cm length and 1.2 cm width. “Till this finding, we were getting just iron nails. Now we could get copper nails too and this has made us more enthusiastic to go ahead with the process”, Thangadurai said.

The director also said that the team could get a copper antimony rod in an earlier instance at trench G 27. “It is noteworthy to find copper items continuously at the site in Porpanaikottai”, Thangadurai added.