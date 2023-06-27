4 Cong MPs in race for TNCC chief post

CHENNAI: The race for the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee presidency has heated up. The sudden visit of incumbent TNCC president KS Alagiri to Delhi has also fuelled speculations surrounding the likely appointment of the new state party head, which is expected to happen in less than a fortnight.



Informed Congress sources said that at least four serving MPs are in contention for what is understood to be the last leg of the race for the next TNCC president.



According to the Congress sources, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram, Karur MP S Jothimani, Krishnagiri MP Chellakumar and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore are among the contenders who are in the pole position to secure the coveted post.



Congress sources privy to the development revealed on condition of anonymity that all four contenders have reached out to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and party national general secretary KC Venugopal, both of whom have the ears of Rahul Gandhi who could have a strong say before the formal announcement of the new Tamil Nadu Congress president.



Lack of wherewithal and inexperience could work against Jothimani, a sitting MP, who walked the length of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, though she seemingly enjoys the support of the Gandhis, said a party senior on condition of anonymity. While experience could work to his advantage, Chellakumar’s inability to maintain a harmonious relationship with ally DMK in the recent years, party insiders believe, could be his undoing in the TNCC president race ahead of a crucial election year. Albeit the support of his influential father, his earlier support to Shashi Tharoor during the AICC president election could be a fly in the ointment for Karti Chidambaram, who is believed to have personally expressed his willingness to Kharge recently.



A reticent Karti did not mind conceding his interest when he told DT Next, “If I am given the opportunity, I will take it up the responsibility willingly and enthusiastically.”



Manickam Tagore is another tough contender with experience and good rapport with the national high command besides wherewithal to helm the state party unit. Alagiri, who is into his 5th year as the state party president, is being consulted by the AICC leadership in the national capital to take a call on the party presidential election.

