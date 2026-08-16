4 booked for threatening elderly couple in Madurai

MADURAI: The Thallakulam police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly issuing death threats to a 74-year-old man and his wife at Narayanapuram in Madurai.
In his complaint, Jesudas (74) claimed that Edwin, his wife Veena and Veena's sisters Bagiyaselvi and Juliet Rani allegedly abused and threatened him and his wife when they were alone at their house on July 1, in matters related to a property dispute.
The police registered an FIR against the four under sections relating to obscene or abusive speech and criminal intimidation and are investigating.