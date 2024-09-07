4 arrested in two different cases in Thanjavur, Ariyalur suffer mysterious fractures

TIRUCHY: Four accused including two who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after kidnapping her, reportedly fell down while the police chased them and fractured their legs and arms in Thanjavur on Friday.

On Thursday a 45-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a gang and the police arrested two persons who were identified as Praveen (32) and Raj Kapoor (25) on Friday. Later, the police took them for an interrogation in Boothalur. The duo jumped off the police vehicle and attempted to escape, according to police. Police claim they chased them and the culprits fell down in which the duo sustained injuries.

Rajkabur sustained a fracture in his hand while Praveen fractured his leg. They were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College and are undergoing treatment.

Similarly, two accused Ramachandran (33) and Rajkiran (28) from Sirupathur in Tiruchy snatched away the chain of Manochitra (38), a resident from Thirumanur in Ariyalur district who was returning home by a two-wheeler after visiting her daughter in a private university, were also arrested. The police who later found the whereabouts of the culprits, arrested the duo. But they too attempted to flee, according to the police version, and the cops chased them and the duo fell and fractured their leg and hand.