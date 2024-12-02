4 arrested in Sivaganga for organising cockfight

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested in Sivaganga district on Sunday after being charged with illegally conducting cockfight near Karaikudi. Those arrested have been identified as Ajmeer Ali (43) of Puduvayal, Muhaideen Basha (30) of Pudukottai and Muthukumar (23) and Manikandan (28) of Karaikudi, sources said. Acting on a tip-off, Sakkottai police inspected the temple premises, where over 200 people thronged to witness the cockfight. When the police reached the spot, many escaped and fled the scene. However, the police nabbed those four men and seized cash of Rs 1,200 from them. Besides, the police also seized 18 motorbikes of those who escaped. The Sakkottai police filed a case and are investigating, sources said.