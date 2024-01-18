4 arrested for assaulting holidaying north Indian workers in Vellore

VELLORE: Vellore North police registered a case and arrested four locals for assaulting four north Indian workers thinking that they were cow thieves on Tuesday. Ramesh Kumar (37), Abishek Ekka (28), and Aswin Truki (23) all from various areas in Chattisgarh were working as construction workers in the Katpadi.

On Pongal day, they visited Palar river for leisure and were walking on the banks when they were spotted by some locals who were grazing cows nearby.

Thinking that the trio were cow thieves, they soundly thrashed the trio and informed the Vellore North police. Police after inquiry realised that the trio were workers and their supervisor Akash Kumar (25) complained to the police seeking the arrest of those who assaulted the three.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Prabhu, Gokul, Logesh, and Gopi all from the Kagithapattarai area, and later released them on bail.