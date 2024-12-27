4 ADSPs transferred in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a significant reshuffle within the Tamil Nadu Police Department, four Additional Superintendents of Police (ADSPs) have been transferred to different districts.

The transfer order was issued by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.

Manikandan, previously serving as ADSP in the Women and Children Protection Division of Kallakurichi district, has been transferred to the Cyber Crime Division in the Nilgiris.

Brahmanandan, who was stationed as ADSP at Karur district police headquarters, has been moved to the Coimbatore district police headquarters.

Thangavel, who was serving as the ADSP at the Nilgiri district police headquarters, has been transferred to the Cyber Crime Division of Kanchipuram district.

Soundararajan, previously ADSP, Women and Children Protection Division, Tiruvannamalai district, has been transferred to the Nilgiris district police headquarters.