4 abduct trader in Kovai over money row; case booked

COIMBATORE: A gang kidnapped a 37-year-old-man and took his signature under forceful confinement to transfer his land in their name in Coimbatore.

Police said Alagar Raja, from Nehru Nagar in Kalapatti was running a stationery shop along with one Nithya, 36, wife of Kumarasamy, near Regional Transport Office in Peelamedu. Due to some money dispute between them, Alagar Raja left the joint venture one month ago.

Meanwhile, Kumarasamy and three others intercepted the car of Alagar Raja on the 80 feet Road in Vilankurichi and abducted him.

They took him to the house of one Shanmugam, where they attacked him under confinement. The culprits snatched away his nearly 12 sovereigns of gold jewels, before taking him to the sub-registrar office in Perianaickenpalayam where they forcefully transferred his 4.5 acres of land in their name. They also took away his car and let him off by threatening not to reveal anyone.

Based on a complaint, the Kovilpalayam police registered a case on Thursday against the four persons and further inquiries are on.