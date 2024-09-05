386 Tamil Nadu teachers honoured with Dr Radhakrishnan Award

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, as many as 386 State teachers were honoured with the Dr Radhakrishnan Award.

During the award ceremony in Chennai on Thursday, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi honoured the teachers with awards and certificates.

Speaking to the media, minister Poyyamozhi expressed his pride, "Teachers who work on societal growth by inspiring students were awarded today. By honouring and congratulating them, both the department and I, as a minister, am delighted about the work our teachers are continuing to perform."

Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the awardees through a message on his social media handles. "The teachers are the ones who have the power to influence the students beyond the textbooks. Students who have access to good teachers are capable of creating a better future. However, I congratulate all the good teachers on the occasion of Teachers Day, who instil knowledge and character and act as a compass for students," the CM wrote.

Meanwhile, Puducherry’s school education department honoured teachers in 21 categories and awarded them best teacher awards.