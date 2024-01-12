38-year-old man arrested in Sivaganga district for chain-snatching

MADURAI: A 38-year old man was arrested in Sivaganga district on the charges of snatching a gold chain from a woman. The accused has been identified as B Venkatesh of Bangara Adikalar Street, Thiruverumbur, Tiruchy district, sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened last month when the victim was walking along the fourth street of Subramaniapuram in Karaikudi. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, who lost her five and half sovereign gold chain, the Karaikudi North police filed a case on December 21.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind then formed a special team led by Karaikudi Assistant Superintendent of Police Stalin to crack the case. Concerted efforts by the team resulted in the arrest of the accused, who went into hiding.





The team busted his hideout and arrested him. After nabbing him, the team also recovered 44 grams of stolen gold chain. After inquiring, the accused was sent to judicial custody and lodged in prison in Ramanathapuram, sources said.