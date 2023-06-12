38 aspirants of Manidhaneyam IAS Academy clear UPSC prelims

CHENNAI: As many as 38 students, including women aspirants trained in Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, secured pass marks in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary exam, which was held recently.

Saidai Sa Duraisamy, Chairman and founder of Manidhanaeyam Academy in a statement, said that 38 students secured pass marks in the UPSC preliminary exam.

He said that 100 male students, who secured pass marks, will be given free coaching in Manidhanaeyam Academy, besides providing hostel facilities,

Stating that the UPSC had conducted a preliminary exam in 2023 to fill 1,105 IAS and IPS vacancies in the government departments, he claimed that for the first time, IAS aspirants were taught through television and after that, the training is given through the Internet for the students, who have registered with Manidhanaeyam.

"Students not only from Tamil Nadu were trained", he said adding IAS aspirants even from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra are also encouraged and provided admission.

So far, the Academy had helped more than 30,000 students to secure pass marks in group-4 and UPSC exams. These successful students are posted in different departments as VAO, junior assistants, bill collectors, Grade-1 field surveyors, draftsmen, typists, and steno typists, the press release added.