38 accused in MLM fraud appear before TNPID court

COIMBATORE: Thirty-eight persons of a fraudulent multi-level marketing firm involved in defrauding investors of several crores appeared before the Special Court under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Thursday. The EOW has booked 38, including managing director Sakthi Anand of My V3 Ads Marketing Private Ltd. The firm attracted investors from across the state by promising lucrative returns and financial incentives.