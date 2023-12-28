375 active rowdies under Kanchi police radar

CHENNAI: The police in Kancheepuram are keeping a close tab on about 375 active rowdies who on their watch list, said North Zone IG, N Kannan, noting how the district, which houses several industrial units, has been a breeding ground for rowdyism.

Speaking to the media persons outside Kancheepuram Government Hospital after visiting the policemen who were injured after being allegedly attacked by the slain history-sheeters, Raghuvaran and Basha, the senior officer noted that rowdyism had been a problem in Kancheepuram for a long time because of the industrial growth.

“This time, the clash was among two groups of rowdies. The district SP’s team left no stone unturned in securing the accused in earlier murder cases involving rowdies. Steps are also being taken regularly to ensure preventive detention, too,” Kannan said.

The officer added that the police have also improved the intelligence to monitor rowdy movements and are aware of the excesses by the anti-social elements though the industry representatives in the district are reluctant to go against them for fear of trouble to their businesses. “We have created an intelligence network through which we are aware of their movements. We are also using legally permitted electronic surveillance methods, too,” he said. Earlier this year, Kancheepuram district police had opened fire at two suspects who were allegedly involved in the gang rape of a college student after attacking her male friend.

The accused in that case, Nagaraj (32) and Prakash (33) from Gummidipoondi, who are cousins, have allegedly posed as police personnel to detain women who return home after work in factories on the pretext of questioning, and sexually assaulted several of them. Nagaraj suffered bullet injuries after the police opened fire at the duo who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to escape.