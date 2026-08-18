37-years consecutive jail term for court staff in accident claims case

The Kallakurichi Chief Judicial Magistrate Court convicted Arivuselvi, her son Varadharajan and her associate Tamilarasan in the case.

Another accused, Senthilkumar, was acquitted on the grounds that the charges against him were not proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was registered by the CB-CID on December 18, 2021, after the inspection of MCOP case records disposed of in 2012 and 2014. The inspection was conducted by Sureshkumar, then principal subordinate judge, Kallakurichi, based on the directive of the Madras High Court.